Arizona St. 75, SMU 57

Washington 3-9 0-2 6, Des.Cambridge 2-11 0-0 6, Dev.Cambridge 5-6 0-0 13, Collins 3-9 5-6 11, Horne 6-10 6-6 22, Gaffney 4-5 0-0 9, Neal 1-2 0-0 2, Brennan 3-6 0-0 6, Muhammad 0-3 0-0 0, Nunez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 11-14 75.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs