Arizona St. 73, Washington 65

Brooks 6-14 3-3 15, Meah 1-2 1-1 3, Bajema 1-8 2-2 5, Menifield 5-15 0-0 10, N.Williams 5-12 2-5 15, Bey 4-9 1-1 12, Grant 0-3 0-0 0, Fuller 0-2 1-2 1, Wilson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-67 10-14 65.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies