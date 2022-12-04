Arizona St. 68, Stanford 64

Angel 0-1 0-0 0, Ingram 5-14 2-3 12, S.Jones 3-13 6-7 13, Raynaud 5-7 0-0 10, O'Connell 2-8 2-2 7, M.Jones 4-10 2-2 12, Keefe 1-2 0-0 2, Murrell 2-7 0-0 5, Silva 0-1 0-0 0, Agarwal 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-64 12-14 64.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute