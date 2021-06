Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas doubles to left field. Ketel Marte reaches on error to deep left field, advances to 2nd. Josh Rojas scores. Fielding error by LaMonte Wade Jr.. Pavin Smith strikes out swinging. Eduardo Escobar doubles. Ketel Marte scores. Asdrubal Cabrera strikes out swinging. David Peralta lines out to deep left field to LaMonte Wade Jr..

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Giants 0.

Giants first. LaMonte Wade Jr. singles to center field. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Buster Posey homers to left field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. scores. Brandon Belt pops out to second base to Pavin Smith. Brandon Crawford walks. Donovan Solano strikes out swinging. Jason Vosler doubles. Brandon Crawford scores. Steven Duggar is intentionally walked. Anthony DeSclafani strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2.

Giants fourth. Steven Duggar homers to center field. Anthony DeSclafani called out on strikes. LaMonte Wade Jr. homers to left field. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Buster Posey singles to center field. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Brandon Belt walks. Buster Posey to second. Brandon Crawford strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano singles to deep left field. Brandon Belt to third. Buster Posey scores. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Jason Vosler flies out to center field to Ketel Marte.

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Giants 8, Diamondbacks 2.

Giants fifth. Steven Duggar walks. Wilmer Flores pinch-hitting for Anthony DeSclafani. Wilmer Flores homers to left field. Steven Duggar scores. LaMonte Wade Jr. grounds out to second base, Eduardo Escobar to Pavin Smith. Mike Yastrzemski walks. Buster Posey singles to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Mike Yastrzemski to third. Throwing error by Asdrubal Cabrera. Brandon Belt homers to right field. Buster Posey scores. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Brandon Crawford grounds out to first base to Pavin Smith. Donovan Solano walks. Jason Vosler flies out to deep right field to Tim Locastro.

5 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Giants 13, Diamondbacks 2.

Diamondbacks sixth. Asdrubal Cabrera homers to left field. David Peralta singles to right center field. Ildemaro Vargas pinch-hitting for Ryan Buchter. Ildemaro Vargas reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. David Peralta out at second. Stephen Vogt singles to deep right field. Ildemaro Vargas to second. Tim Locastro strikes out swinging. Josh Rojas reaches on error. Stephen Vogt to second. Ildemaro Vargas to third. Throwing error by Conner Menez. Ketel Marte doubles to right field. Josh Rojas to third. Stephen Vogt scores. Ildemaro Vargas scores. Pavin Smith singles to center field. Ketel Marte scores. Josh Rojas scores. Eduardo Escobar reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Pavin Smith out at second.

5 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Giants 13, Diamondbacks 7.