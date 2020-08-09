Arizona-San Diego Runs

Padres first. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to left field. Trent Grisham called out on strikes. Manny Machado doubles to left field. Tommy Pham grounds out to shortstop, Nick Ahmed to Jake Lamb. Eric Hosmer grounds out to second base, Ketel Marte to Jake Lamb.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Padres 1, Diamondbacks 0.

Diamondbacks fourth. Starling Marte doubles. David Peralta grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer. Starling Marte to third. Eduardo Escobar walks. Stephen Vogt out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Wil Myers. Starling Marte scores. Jake Lamb grounds out to second base, Jake Cronenworth to Eric Hosmer.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Padres 1.

Diamondbacks sixth. Starling Marte homers to left field. David Peralta singles to shallow right field. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shortstop. David Peralta out at second. Stephen Vogt homers to right field. Christian Walker pinch-hitting for Jake Lamb. Christian Walker hit by pitch. Jon Jay flies out to deep center field to Wil Myers.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Padres 1.

Padres eighth. Francisco Mejia pinch-hitting for Austin Hedges. Francisco Mejia strikes out swinging. Greg Garcia grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Fernando Tatis Jr. homers to left field. Trent Grisham lines out to shallow right field to Christian Walker.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Padres 2.