Arizona-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Diamondbacks third. Sergio Alcantara singles to right field. Daulton Varsho reaches on a fielder's choice to first base, advances to 2nd. Sergio Alcantara to third. Throwing error by Gavin Lux. Geraldo Perdomo grounds out to shallow infield, Gavin Lux to Freddie Freeman. Ketel Marte walks. Stone Garrett out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Cody Bellinger. Sergio Alcantara scores. Emmanuel Rivera reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Daulton Varsho out at third.

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Dodgers 0.

Dodgers fourth. Trea Turner strikes out swinging. Freddie Freeman grounds out to shallow infield, Emmanuel Rivera to Zac Gallen. Will Smith triples to deep left field. Max Muncy doubles to shallow right field. Will Smith scores. Justin Turner pops out to shallow center field to Ketel Marte.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Dodgers 1.

Diamondbacks ninth. Jake McCarthy pinch-hitting for Emmanuel Rivera. Jake McCarthy hit by pitch. Christian Walker homers to center field. Carson Kelly grounds out to shortstop, Gavin Lux to Freddie Freeman. Josh Rojas pinch-hitting for Jordan Luplow. Josh Rojas walks. Sergio Alcantara strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 2, Dodgers 1.

Dodgers ninth. Cody Bellinger doubles to deep right center field. Trea Turner grounds out to third base, Sergio Alcantara to Christian Walker. Freddie Freeman is intentionally walked. Will Smith singles to shortstop. Freddie Freeman to second. Cody Bellinger to third. Max Muncy singles to shallow infield. Will Smith to second. Freddie Freeman to third. Cody Bellinger scores. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Mookie Betts pinch-hitting for Joey Gallo. Mookie Betts singles to left field. Max Muncy to second. Will Smith to third. Freddie Freeman scores.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2.