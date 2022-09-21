Arizona-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Diamondbacks second. Christian Walker strikes out swinging. Emmanuel Rivera singles to left center field. Carson Kelly singles to shallow center field. Emmanuel Rivera to second. Jordan Luplow flies out to shallow center field to Gavin Lux. Sergio Alcantara reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop, advances to 2nd. Carson Kelly to third. Emmanuel Rivera scores. Throwing error by Trea Turner. Geraldo Perdomo grounds out to shortstop, Max Muncy to Freddie Freeman.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 1, Dodgers 0.