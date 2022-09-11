Arizona-Colorado Runs

Diamondbacks third. Carson Kelly singles to deep center field. Sergio Alcantara singles to deep right field. Carson Kelly to third. Josh Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Garrett Hampson to C.J. Cron. Sergio Alcantara to second. Carson Kelly scores. Daulton Varsho walks. Jake McCarthy pops out to Elehuris Montero. Christian Walker walks. Daulton Varsho to second. Sergio Alcantara to third. Stone Garrett singles to shallow center field. Christian Walker to third. Daulton Varsho scores. Sergio Alcantara scores. Emmanuel Rivera walks. Corbin Carroll walks. Emmanuel Rivera to second. Stone Garrett to third. Carson Kelly called out on strikes.

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 0.

Rockies fourth. Ryan McMahon singles to shortstop. Yonathan Daza singles to right field. Ryan McMahon to second. C.J. Cron singles to right field. Yonathan Daza to third. Ryan McMahon scores. Charlie Blackmon strikes out swinging. Michael Toglia called out on strikes. Elehuris Montero doubles to deep right center field. C.J. Cron scores. Yonathan Daza scores. Sean Bouchard strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3.

Diamondbacks sixth. Sergio Alcantara grounds out to second base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Josh Rojas singles to right center field. Daulton Varsho strikes out swinging. Josh Rojas to second. Jake McCarthy singles to left center field. Josh Rojas scores. Christian Walker reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jake McCarthy out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 3.

Diamondbacks seventh. Stone Garrett walks. Emmanuel Rivera singles to right field. Stone Garrett to second. Corbin Carroll strikes out swinging. Emmanuel Rivera steals second. Stone Garrett steals third. Carson Kelly walks. Ketel Marte pinch-hitting for Sergio Alcantara. Ketel Marte doubles. Carson Kelly to third. Emmanuel Rivera scores. Stone Garrett scores. Josh Rojas singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Carson Kelly scores. Daulton Varsho grounds out to second base, Ryan McMahon to C.J. Cron. Josh Rojas to third. Jake McCarthy singles to right field. Josh Rojas scores. Christian Walker walks. Stone Garrett called out on strikes.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 10, Rockies 3.

Rockies eighth. Brian Serven hit by pitch. Ryan McMahon homers to right field. Brian Serven scores. Yonathan Daza singles to shortstop. C.J. Cron walks. Yonathan Daza to second. Charlie Blackmon flies out to deep center field to Daulton Varsho. Yonathan Daza to third. Michael Toglia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. C.J. Cron out at second. Yonathan Daza scores. Elehuris Montero strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 10, Rockies 6.

Diamondbacks ninth. Josh Rojas grounds out to shallow infield, Garrett Hampson to C.J. Cron. Daulton Varsho walks. Jake McCarthy triples to deep left center field. Daulton Varsho scores. Christian Walker singles to left field. Jake McCarthy scores. Stone Garrett strikes out swinging. Emmanuel Rivera strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 6.