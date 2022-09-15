Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|5
|5
|
|Taylor 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|W.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|McCarthy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thompson rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vargas 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carroll lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hummel c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perdomo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garrett ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alcántara ss
|1
|1
|1
|3
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|200
|000
|—
|3
|Arizona
|110
|000
|000
|—
|5