https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Arizona-4-Nashville-3-15467883.php
Arizona 4, Nashville 3
Recommended Video:
|Nashville
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—
|3
|Arizona
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, Arizona, Grabner 2 (Ekman-Larsson), 17:27.
Second Period_2, Arizona, Kessel 1, 1:37. 3, Nashville, Duchene 1 (Josi, Johansen), 4:29 (pp). 4, Nashville, Arvidsson 3 (Forsberg, Ellis), 8:26.
Third Period_5, Arizona, Oesterle 1 (Keller, Ekman-Larsson), 4:21. 6, Nashville, Forsberg 3 (Ellis), 19:28.
Overtime_7, Arizona, Richardson 1 (Demers, Hinostroza), 5:27.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 15-16-17-4_52. Arizona 8-12-11-3_34.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 4; Arizona 0 of 1.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 1-2-1 (34 shots-30 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 3-1-0 (52-49).
A_0 (18,641). T_2:50.
Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Kiel Murchison.
View Comments