Arizona 33, Philadelphia 26

Ari_safety, 9:34. Drive: 3 plays, -8 yards, 00:48. Arizona 2, Philadelphia 0.

Ari_K.Murray 8 run (Nugent kick), 5:46. Drive: 3 plays, 66 yards, 00:57. Key Plays: Barnett 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty; K.Murray 42 pass to M.Williams. Arizona 9, Philadelphia 0.

Ari_Edmonds 6 pass from K.Murray (Nugent kick), 2:18. Drive: 2 plays, 6 yards, 00:08. Arizona 16, Philadelphia 0.

Second Quarter

Phi_Watkins 32 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 14:01. Drive: 7 plays, 74 yards, 3:17. Key Plays: Scott kick return to Philadelphia 26; Hurts 10 pass to Reagor; Hurts 24 pass to Jeffery; Hurts 16 pass to Goedert. Arizona 16, Philadelphia 7.

Ari_FG Nugent 40, 11:37. Drive: 5 plays, 53 yards, 2:24. Key Plays: K.Murray 45 pass to Hopkins; K.Murray 2 pass to Kirk on 3rd-and-4. Arizona 19, Philadelphia 7.

Phi_G.Ward 4 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 6:20. Drive: 5 plays, 21 yards, 2:15. Key Play: Sanders 10 run. Arizona 19, Philadelphia 14.

Ari_Fitzgerald 14 pass from K.Murray (Nugent kick), 2:13. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:07. Key Plays: Hargrave 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-5; K.Murray 21 pass to D.Arnold; K.Murray 23 pass to D.Arnold. Arizona 26, Philadelphia 14.

Phi_G.Ward 5 pass from Hurts (run failed), 1:19. Drive: 7 plays, 78 yards, 00:54. Key Plays: Scott kick return to Philadelphia 22; Hurts 12 pass to Reagor; Hurts 42 pass to Ertz; Kirkpatrick 12-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Arizona 26, Philadelphia 20.

Third Quarter

Phi_Hurts 7 run (run failed), :55. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 4:41. Key Plays: Epps 0 interception return to Philadelphia 20; Hurts 4 pass to Goedert on 3rd-and-1; P.Peterson 14-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Hurts 23 pass to Reagor on 3rd-and-29; Hurts 17 run on 4th-and-6; P.Peterson 26-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Philadelphia 26, Arizona 26.

Fourth Quarter

Ari_Hopkins 20 pass from K.Murray (Nugent kick), 7:17. Drive: 7 plays, 86 yards, 3:14. Key Plays: Hargrave 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 3rd-and-8; K.Murray 44 pass to Hopkins on 3rd-and-8; K.Murray 12 pass to Edmonds. Arizona 33, Philadelphia 26.

A_0.

Phi Ari FIRST DOWNS 26 26 Rushing 5 4 Passing 18 19 Penalty 3 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-18 3-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 3-4 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 422 526 Total Plays 79 68 Avg Gain 5.3 7.7 NET YARDS RUSHING 117 103 Rushes 29 30 Avg per rush 4.0 3.4 NET YARDS PASSING 305 423 Sacked-Yds lost 6-33 1-9 Gross-Yds passing 338 432 Completed-Att. 24-44 28-37 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.1 11.1 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-5-5 6-2-1 PUNTS-Avg. 6-32.0 3-47.7 Punts blocked 1 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 94 20 Punt Returns 0-0 2-0 Kickoff Returns 5-94 1-20 Interceptions 1-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 9-69 9-83 FUMBLES-Lost 3-0 3-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 32:13 27:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 17-64, Hurts 11-63, Reagor 1-(minus 10). Arizona, Edmonds 11-47, K.Murray 8-29, Drake 10-26, Hopkins 1-1.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Hurts 24-44-0-338. Arizona, K.Murray 27-36-1-406, Lee 1-1-0-26.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Reagor 5-49, Goedert 4-39, Ward 4-15, Watkins 3-40, Ertz 2-69, Jeffery 2-63, Fulgham 2-30, Sanders 1-26, Scott 1-7. Arizona, Hopkins 9-169, Arnold 3-54, Fitzgerald 3-35, Kirk 3-33, Edmonds 3-19, Johnson 2-38, Drake 2-14, Williams 1-42, Turner 1-26, Daniels 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_Philadelphia, None. Arizona, Kirk 2-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Philadelphia, Scott 5-94. Arizona, Kirk 1-20.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Philadelphia, Singleton 7-4-0, Robey-Coleman 7-3-.5, Epps 7-0-0, Jacquet 4-3-.5, Mills 3-2-0, Barnett 3-0-0, Jackson 3-0-0, Cox 2-2-0, Curry 2-0-0, Hargrave 2-0-0, Avery 1-1-0, Graham 1-1-0, Seymour 1-1-0, Edwards 1-0-0, Wallace 1-0-0, D.Riley 0-1-0. Arizona, Allen 6-5-1, P.Peterson 6-0-0, Hicks 5-1-0, Banjo 5-0-0, Murphy 4-0-1, Baker 4-0-0, Reddick 3-1-1, Simmons 3-1-0, Gardeck 3-0-2, Golden 2-3-0, Campbell 2-1-0, Kirkpatrick 2-0-0, Fotu 1-2-1, Lawrence 1-1-0, Peko 0-2-0, Blackson 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Philadelphia, Epps 1-0. Arizona, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Ruben Fowler, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ David Oliver, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Terri Valenti.