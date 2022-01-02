Ari_FG Prater 24, 7:46. Drive: 9 plays, 78 yards, 3:12. Key Plays: Dortch 24 run; Edmonds 14 run; K.Murray 42 pass to Green on 3rd-and-9. Arizona 3, Dallas 0.

Second Quarter

Ari_Wesley 1 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 5:27. Drive: 15 plays, 91 yards, 8:25. Key Plays: K.Murray 17 pass to Edmonds on 3rd-and-8; K.Murray 3 pass to Wesley on 3rd-and-5; Banjo 23 pass to Ward on 4th-and-2; K.Murray 20 pass to Green; K.Murray 10 pass to Dortch; K.Murray 5 pass to Edmonds on 3rd-and-6. Arizona 10, Dallas 0.

Dal_Gallup 21 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:25. Drive: 12 plays, 77 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Clement kick return to Dallas 23; Prescott 11 pass to C.Wilson; Baker 0 interception return to Arizona 36. Arizona 10, Dallas 7.

Ari_FG Prater 53, :00. Drive: 11 plays, 40 yards, 1:25. Key Plays: Edmonds 7 run on 3rd-and-3; Edmonds 4 run on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 13, Dallas 7.

Third Quarter

Ari_Wesley 19 pass from K.Murray (pass failed), 9:39. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: K.Murray 11 pass to Edmonds on 3rd-and-9; K.Murray 43 pass to Kirk. Arizona 19, Dallas 7.

Ari_FG Prater 26, 4:01. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 4:44. Key Plays: K.Murray 16 pass to Kirk; K.Murray 7 run on 3rd-and-1; K.Murray 12 run. Arizona 22, Dallas 7.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_C.Wilson 2 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 13:49. Drive: 8 plays, 26 yards, 2:52. Key Plays: Prescott 12 pass to Pollard; Prescott 12 run on 3rd-and-13; Prescott 3 run on 4th-and-1. Arizona 22, Dallas 14.

Ari_FG Prater 38, 8:32. Drive: 5 plays, 24 yards, 1:58. Key Play: K.Murray 7 pass to Wesley on 3rd-and-9. Arizona 25, Dallas 14.

Dal_Cooper 4 pass from Prescott (C.Wilson pass from Prescott), 4:42. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Prescott 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Prescott 7 pass to C.Wilson on 4th-and-1; C.Wilson 31 pass to Pollard; Prescott 16 pass to Lamb. Arizona 25, Dallas 22.

A_93,459.

___

Ari Dal FIRST DOWNS 23 19 Rushing 9 2 Passing 12 15 Penalty 2 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-16 3-11 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-2 3-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 399 301 Total Plays 72 57 Avg Gain 5.5 5.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 127 45 Rushes 32 17 Avg per rush 3.969 2.647 NET YARDS PASSING 272 256 Sacked-Yds lost 1-14 1-1 Gross-Yds passing 286 257 Completed-Att. 27-39 25-39 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 6.8 6.4 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-4-3 4-4-4 PUNTS-Avg. 3-40.333 4-48.75 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE -5 73 Punt Returns 1--5 2-15 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-58 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 7-45 10-88 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 3-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 34:42 25:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Edmonds 18-53, K.Murray 9-44, Dortch 1-24, Ward 2-3, Benjamin 2-3. Dallas, Prescott 5-20, Elliott 9-16, Pollard 3-9.

PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 26-38-0-263, Banjo 1-1-0-23. Dallas, Prescott 24-38-0-226, C.Wilson 1-1-0-31.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Ertz 7-41, Kirk 6-79, Edmonds 5-29, Wesley 4-30, Green 3-74, Ward 1-23, Dortch 1-10. Dallas, Schultz 6-54, C.Wilson 6-35, Lamb 3-51, Pollard 3-49, Gallup 3-36, Cooper 3-18, Elliott 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS_Arizona, Kirk 1-(minus 5). Dallas, Lamb 2-15.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Arizona, None. Dallas, Clement 3-58.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Arizona, Simmons 7-2-0, Murphy 7-0-0, Peterson 5-2-0, J.Thompson 3-3-0, Baker 3-0-1, C.Jones 3-0-0, Allen 1-1-0, Collins 1-1-0, Peters 1-1-0, Dogbe 1-0-0, Gardeck 1-0-0, Hicks 1-0-0, Vallejo 1-0-0, Dimukeje 0-1-0, Fotu 0-1-0, Lawrence 0-1-0. Dallas, Vander Esch 8-2-0, Kearse 5-1-0, Lewis 5-0-0, Parsons 4-1-0, Armstrong 3-2-1, Gregory 3-2-0, D.Wilson 3-2-0, Diggs 3-0-0, Basham 2-2-0, Hooker 2-1-0, A.Brown 2-0-0, Joseph 2-0-0, Odighizuwa 2-0-0, Watkins 1-2-0, Wright 1-0-0, Gallimore 0-2-0, Golston 0-1-0, Kazee 0-1-0, Lawrence 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Arizona, None. Dallas, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 43.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.