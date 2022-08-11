Argentine Standings

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Atletico Tucuman
|12
|7
|4
|1
|13
|6
|25
|Gimnasia
|12
|7
|3
|2
|13
|6
|24
|Godoy Cruz
|13
|6
|3
|4
|15
|11
|21
|Santa Fe
|11
|6
|3
|2
|20
|17
|21
|Racing Club
|12
|5
|5
|2
|19
|11
|20
|Argentinos
|12
|6
|2
|4
|15
|12
|20
|Huracan
|12
|5
|5
|2
|12
|9
|20
|River Plate
|12
|5
|3
|4
|17
|12
|18
|Patronato Parana
|12
|5
|3
|4
|16
|13
|18
|CA Platense
|12
|4
|6
|2
|12
|10
|18
|Boca Juniors
|12
|6
|0
|6
|18
|20
|18
|San Lorenzo
|12
|3
|8
|1
|15
|12
|17
|Newell's
|12
|4
|5
|3
|10
|9
|17
|Sarmiento
|12
|5
|2
|5
|13
|13
|17
|Tigre
|12
|4
|4
|4
|20
|18
|16
|Arsenal
|12
|3
|7
|2
|14
|14
|16
|Banfield
|12
|3
|6
|3
|12
|10
|15
|Defensa y Justicia
|12
|3
|5
|4
|11
|13
|14
|Colon
|12
|3
|5
|4
|10
|12
|14
|CA Central Cordoba SE
|12
|4
|2
|6
|14
|17
|14
|Barracas Central
|12
|3
|5
|4
|13
|16
|14
|Rosario Central
|12
|4
|2
|6
|8
|13
|14
|Estudiantes
|12
|3
|4
|5
|13
|16
|13
|Talleres
|11
|3
|3
|5
|8
|10
|12
|Independiente
|12
|3
|2
|7
|11
|15
|11
|Velez Sarsfield
|12
|1
|6
|5
|12
|16
|9
|Aldosivi
|13
|2
|2
|9
|7
|21
|8
|Lanus
|12
|1
|3
|8
|10
|19
|6
___