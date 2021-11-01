Skip to main content
Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) - Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Superliga
Sunday's Matches

Colon 2, Estudiantes 1

Godoy Cruz 2, Banfield 1

Huracan 2, San Lorenzo 1

Velez Sarsfield 2, Boca Juniors 0

Monday's Matches

Aldosivi 2, Arsenal 1

Sarmiento 2, Newell's 1

Atletico Tucuman 2, Patronato Parana 2

Lanus 3, Talleres 3

River Plate 3, Argentinos 0

Independiente 1, Santa Fe 0

Friday's Matches

Racing Club 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Argentinos 0, Lanus 1

Saturday's Matches

Arsenal 1, Sarmiento 0

CA Platense 4, Atletico Tucuman 1

Banfield 2, Velez Sarsfield 1

Talleres 1, Huracan 0

Boca Juniors 0, Gimnasia 1

Sunday's Matches
San Lorenzo 1, Godoy Cruz 0

Santa Fe 3, Rosario Central 1

Newell's 1, Independiente 0

Estudiantes 1, River Plate 1

Monday's Matches

Patronato Parana 2, Colon 0

CA Central Cordoba SE vs. Aldosivi, 8:15 p.m.

Friday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia vs. Rosario Central, 6 p.m.

Lanus vs. Estudiantes, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Matches

Colon vs. CA Platense, 2:45 p.m.

Godoy Cruz vs. Talleres, 2:45 p.m.

Independiente vs. Arsenal, 5 p.m.

Atletico Tucuman vs. Racing Club, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Matches

Sarmiento vs. CA Central Cordoba SE, 11:30 a.m.

Gimnasia vs. Banfield, 1:45 p.m.

Velez Sarsfield vs. San Lorenzo, 4 p.m.

River Plate vs. Patronato Parana, 6:15 p.m.

Monday's Matches

Newell's vs. Santa Fe, 2:45 p.m.

Huracan vs. Argentinos, 5 p.m.

Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors, 7:15 p.m.