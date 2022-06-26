Archer, Twins bullpen combine on 1-hitter vs Rockies BRIAN HALL, Associated Press June 25, 2022 Updated: June 26, 2022 12:41 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Minnesota Twins pitcher Chris Archer winds up to throw against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton shouts in celebration after hitting an RBI-triple against Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. Luis Arraez scored. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez hits an RBI single next to Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Minnesota Twin' Gary Sanchez, left, slides into second with a double past Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias, while umpire Ryan Wills makes the call during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff hits a double, driving in two runs, against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. Kyle Garlick and Max Kepler scored. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Thornburg, left, and catcher Gary Sanchez celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Colorado Rockies pitcher Carlos Estevez gestures as he walks to the dugout after completing the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Minneapolis. Craig Lassig/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Archer kept his strong June going with five scoreless innings, and three Minnesota Twins relievers closed out a one-hitter in a 6-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night.
A day after being shut out themselves, Luis Arraez and the Twins had 10 hits in a dominant victory. Arraez — the big league batting leader — had two hits, Alex Kirilloff drove in three and Byron Buxton marked his return to the lineup with an RBI triple in the first inning.