Appalachian St. 49, The Citadel 0

The Citadel 0 0 0 0 0
Appalachian St. 14 21 7 7 49
First Quarter

APP_D.Davis 44 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 12:18.

APP_Brice 1 run (Hughes kick), 2:38.

Second Quarter

APP_Wilson 8 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 11:55.

APP_Peoples 73 run (Hughes kick), 9:31.

APP_C.Horn 22 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 4:56.

Third Quarter

APP_C.Horn 80 pass from Brice (Hughes kick), 3:23.

Fourth Quarter

APP_K.Roberts 4 run (Hughes kick), 6:40.

___

CIT APP
First downs 13 20
Total Net Yards 223 545
Rushes-yards 59-172 26-247
Passing 51 298
Punt Returns 0-0 1-0
Kickoff Returns 1-21 1-10
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 3-8-1 14-21-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-11 0-0
Punts 6-38.0 2-29.0
Fumbles-Lost 4-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-25 3-28
Time of Possession 39:51 20:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_The Citadel, Llewellyn 10-41, Graves-Billips 9-36, C.Wallace 7-21, Crawford 5-19, Billings 7-17, O.Jones 6-15, Walker 4-11, Derrick 8-10, Green 3-2. Appalachian St., Peoples 4-102, Roberts 7-70, Castle 4-28, D.Harrington 5-26, Marshall 3-12, Brice 2-6, McBride 1-3.

PASSING_The Citadel, Derrick 2-7-1-45, Green 1-1-0-6. Appalachian St., Brice 12-18-0-265, McBride 2-3-0-33.

RECEIVING_The Citadel, Graves-Billips 2-42, Hilton 1-9. Appalachian St., Horn 3-132, D.Davis 2-47, Hetzel 2-44, Stroman 2-21, Robinson 1-26, Page 1-10, Wilson 1-8, Marshall 1-5, Peoples 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

