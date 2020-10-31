Recommended Video:

Appalachian St. 14 7 7 3 31
Louisiana-Monroe 0 7 0 6 13
First Quarter

APP_Peoples 1 run (Staton kick), 5:12.

APP_Mar.Williams 48 run (Staton kick), 3:11.

Second Quarter

ULM_Carter 2 run (Hughes kick), 9:30.

APP_C.Wells 37 pass from Z.Thomas (Staton kick), 5:24.

Third Quarter

APP_Mal.Williams 35 pass from Z.Thomas (Staton kick), 12:46.

Fourth Quarter

APP_FG Staton 38, 13:13.

ULM_M.Jackson 15 pass from Suits, :00.

___

APP ULM
First downs 26 16
Rushes-yards 52-328 21-68
Passing 152 154
Comp-Att-Int 13-18-1 22-41-3
Return Yards 38 62
Punts-Avg. 1-44.0 5-49.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-0
Penalties-Yards 4-45 3-40
Time of Possession 34:47 25:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Appalachian St., Z.Thomas 11-109, Mar.Williams 13-103, Peoples 9-52, D.Harrington 11-44, Noel 5-15, M.Tucker 1-7, Castle 2-(minus 2). Louisiana-Monroe, Phillips 11-41, Jo.Johnson 2-22, Carter 1-2, Suits 6-2, Roach 1-1.

PASSING_Appalachian St., Z.Thomas 13-18-1-152. Louisiana-Monroe, Pederson 0-1-0-0, Hunt 3-9-2-20, Suits 19-30-1-134, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Appalachian St., Mal.Williams 6-60, T.Hennigan 2-26, D.Harrington 2-15, C.Wells 1-37, Evans 1-8, Davis 1-6. Louisiana-Monroe, M.Jackson 3-31, Carroll 3-20, Phillips 3-5, Pederson 2-32, Frett 2-20, Bloomfield 2-18, Carter 2-9, Whitfield 2-6, Roach 2-6, Lamm 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Appalachian St., Staton 43.