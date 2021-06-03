Anthony Davis returns for Game 6, but exits in 1st quarter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis managed less than 5 1/2 minutes in his return to the Lakers' starting lineup Thursday night before leaving in clear pain from his groin injury as Los Angeles faced playoff elimination in Game 6 of its first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.
After missing the previous 1 1/2 games, Davis suited up for Game 6 and attempted to play. But the superstar big man looked tentative and lacked any explosive ability while failing to take a shot, and he went down in a heap in front of the Lakers' bench with 6:35 left in the first quarter.