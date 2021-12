MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is celebrating his 27th birthday by returning to the Milwaukee Bucks’ lineup after a two-game absence.

The two-time MVP is listed among the Bucks’ five starters for their game Monday night with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Antetokounmpo had been listed as questionable due to a sore right calf that knocked him out for the previous two games.