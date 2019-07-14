https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/Angels-6-Mariners-3-14095107.php
Angels 6, Mariners 3
|Seattle
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Fltcher ss-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Simmons ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|T.Bckhm dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ohtani dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T.Mrphy c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Narvaez ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf-cf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Au.Nola 1b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Wllmson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garneau c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Vglbach ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bour ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Moore 2b-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Smith pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D.Grdon ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Thaiss 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|6
|Seattle
|111
|000
|000—3
|Los Angeles
|010
|020
|03x—6
LOB_Seattle 7, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Moore (7). 3B_M.Smith (6). HR_Do.Santana (19), Au.Nola (2), K.Calhoun (21), Thaiss (1). SB_Moore (7), Rengifo (1). CS_K.Seager (1), Moore (7). SF_Ohtani (4).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|4
|2
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Carasiti
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Gearrin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass L,1-3
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Elias
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|J.Suarez
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|No.Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bedrosian
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Buttrey W,5-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|H.Robles S,13-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kikuchi pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
HBP_by J.Suarez (Moore). WP_Gearrin.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:28. A_38,560 (45,050).
