Andrew Whitworth's 40 time is only getting better for Rams

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Andrew Whitworth needed two knee surgeries before his 2013 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. During several frustrating months of slow rehabilitation, the left tackle seriously began to contemplate life after football.
“At one time in training camp in 2013, I thought I may never play again,” Whitworth said. “It’s one thing to rehab, but it’s another just thinking that this may be it, and you really don’t know until you finally feel like yourself again. Sometimes that can take a lot longer than you plan."