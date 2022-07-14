Anderson's two-run triple in 11th lifts Marlins past Pirates

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

MIAMI (AP) — Brian Anderson atoned for a costly error with a two-run triple in the 11th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Thursday afternoon.

Anderson originally was hit by a pitch from reliever Wil Crowe (3-6) but the Pirates successfully challenged, saying it hit hit his bat first. Anderson then sent a drive to deep right center that scored Jesús Aguilar and Avisaíl Garcíia.

Ben Gamel’s RBI double against Richard Bleier (2-1) in the top of the 11th put the Pirates ahead 2-1.

Pittsburgh tied it 1-1 in the eighth on third baseman Anderson’s fielding error that scored Yoshi Tsutsugo from first. Tsutgo reached on a two-out single against reliever Steven Okert. Anderson muffed Diego Castillo’s hard grounder and Tsutsugo raced home as the ball went in the foul ground in left field.

Joey Wendle broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double in the fifth. He was not in the original lineup but entered after Jon Berti left with an injury.

Billy Hamilton hit a two-out single and scored from first on Wendle’s line drive to right. Hamilton originally was called out on second baseman Kevin Newman’s relay throw to the plate but a video review overturned the play.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett struck out a career-high 11 in six scoreless innings. Garrett allowed two hits, walked two and hit two batters.

Facing his former team for the first time, Zach Thompson limited the Marlins to one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Thompson, who joined the Pirates in an off-season trade for catcher Jacob Stallings, walked three and struck out two.

Major League-stolen base leader Berti exited after the first because of a mild left groin strain. Berti drew a leadoff walk but felt discomfort after stealing second.

Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas left in the ninth after he absorbed a blow to the face from the helmet of Oneil Cruz on an unsuccessful steal attempt of second.

CIRCUITOUS PATH

Pirates right-fielder Castillo took a different angle as he tracked Fortes’ drive in the second. Castillo turned right before abruptly turning and diving to his left to catch the shot on the warning track.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: C Henry Davis (left wrist injury), the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 draft, will be shut down for the remainder of the month.

Marlins: RHP Cole Sulser (right lat strain) is continuing with his throwing program.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP José Quintana (2-4, 3.59 will start the opener of a three-game series Friday at Colorado. Quintana will face RHP Germán Márquez (5-7, 5.66).

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (9-3, 1.73) starts the opener of a home series against Philadelphia Friday. RHP Kyle Gibson (4-3, 4.53) will start for the Phillies.