Analysis: Coach of the year will be the NBA's top award race

It's almost award-voting season in the NBA, and the best race is the one that not enough people are talking about.
The MVP race between Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Denver's Nikola Jokic seems like a toss-up, and the realization that one of those two centers will be second-team All-NBA behind the other — they still do All-NBA by position, which makes absolutely no sense in a league that has gone largely position-less — will only add fuel to the anger from the fan base that feels like they were wronged by those results.