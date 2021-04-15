Anaheim Ducks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 15, 2021 Anaheim Ducks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 53 Maxime Comtois 43 12 14 26 4 27 1 0 3 67 .179 F 67 Rickard Rakell 40 8 15 23 -8 8 0 0 1 120 .067 F 14 Adam Henrique 40 11 7 18 -8 11 1 0 2 69 .159 D 4 Cam Fowler 44 3 14 17 -8 16 0 0 0 61 .049 F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 38 4 12 16 -7 39 3 0 1 58 .069 F 61 Troy Terry 36 7 9 16 1 12 0 0 0 51 .137 D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 44 2 13 15 -6 20 1 0 0 72 .028 F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 44 8 7 15 -16 18 2 1 0 86 .093 F 38 Derek Grant 36 5 8 13 2 23 0 1 1 50 .100 F 23 Sam Steel 32 4 6 10 -2 6 0 0 0 31 .129 F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 38 4 5 9 -1 47 0 0 1 45 .089 F 43 Danton Heinen 32 5 4 9 -7 0 1 0 1 59 .085 F 49 Max Jones 34 5 4 9 -6 26 2 0 1 57 .088 F 48 Isac Lundestrom 33 6 3 9 -7 14 0 0 0 47 .128 F 46 Trevor Zegras 17 1 6 7 2 8 0 0 0 33 .030 D 47 Hampus Lindholm 18 2 4 6 -1 16 0 0 0 29 .069 F 24 Carter Rowney 19 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .000 D 34 Jamie Drysdale 13 2 3 5 0 6 0 0 0 15 .133 D 55 Ben Hutton 34 1 4 5 -13 11 0 0 0 51 .020 D 42 Josh Manson 18 1 4 5 1 21 0 0 1 14 .071 F 92 Alexander Volkov 7 4 1 5 3 0 0 0 0 10 .400 F 21 David Backes 13 3 1 4 -2 2 0 0 1 28 .107 F 39 Sam Carrick 5 1 3 4 2 24 0 0 0 8 .125 D 32 Jacob Larsson 36 0 4 4 -14 12 0 0 0 33 .000 D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 2 3 -2 4 0 0 0 12 .083 F 26 Andrew Agozzino 3 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 58 Jani Hakanpaa 42 0 1 1 0 31 0 0 0 41 .000 F 58 Chase De Leo 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 51 Haydn Fleury 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Vinni Lettieri 5 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 7 .000 F 12 Sonny Milano 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 45 Andy Welinski 9 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 10 .000 TEAM TOTALS 44 100 162 262 -93 416 11 2 13 1187 .084 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 136 221 357 86 342 28 4 28 1355 .100 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 John Gibson 28 1613 2.9 8 14 6 3 78 810 0.904 0 0 2 30 Ryan Miller 14 749 3.6 3 8 1 0 45 382 0.882 0 0 0 41 Anthony Stolarz 5 280 1.93 3 1 0 1 9 159 0.943 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 44 2672 3.0 14 23 7 4 132 1351 .900 100 162 416 OPPONENT TOTALS 44 2672 2.16 30 9 5 2 95 1182 .916 136 221 342 More for youSports'I will always bleed blue': Shea Ralph says farewell to...By Mike AnthonySportsTyler Polley returning to UConn while exploring NBA Draft...By David Borges