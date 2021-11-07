Anaheim 4, St. Louis 1

St. Louis 1 0 0 - 1 Anaheim 0 1 3 - 4 First Period_1, St. Louis, Saad 4 (Perron, Parayko), 0:13. Second Period_2, Anaheim, Carrick 3 (Grant, Groulx), 8:23. Third Period_3, Anaheim, Terry 8 (Fowler, Milano), 2:46 (pp). 4, Anaheim, Steel 3 (Lindholm, Deslauriers), 8:31. 5, Anaheim, Groulx 1 (Terry, Lindholm), 19:12 (en). Shots on Goal_St. Louis 8-12-15_35. Anaheim 9-6-12_27. Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 1; Anaheim 1 of 2. Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 5-2-1 (26 shots-23 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 5-2-2 (35-34). A_12,056 (17,174). T_2:32. Referees_TJ Luxmore, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, James Tobias.