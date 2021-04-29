Anaheim 3, Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 0 2 1 — 3 Los Angeles 0 2 0 — 2 First Period_None. Penalties_Jones, ANA (High Sticking), 9:44. Second Period_1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 7 (Moore, Kempe), 4:50 (pp). 2, Los Angeles, Kempe 14 (Anderson, Roy), 11:15 (sh). 3, Anaheim, Carrick 2 (Volkov, Fleury), 12:53. 4, Anaheim, Steel 6 (Rakell), 16:35. Penalties_Deslauriers, ANA (Tripping), 3:14; MacDermid, LA (Interference), 9:44; Fowler, ANA (Hooking), 13:39. Third Period_5, Anaheim, Fowler 5, 18:59. Penalties_Byfield, LA (High Sticking), 1:55; Rakell, ANA (Interference), 3:24; Comtois, ANA (Illegal Check to Head), 12:53. Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-8-5_22. Los Angeles 8-18-4_30. Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Los Angeles 1 of 5. Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 9-17-6 (30 shots-28 saves). Los Angeles, Petersen 8-14-4 (22-19). A_1,763 (18,230). T_2:19. More for youSportsUConn women's rowers file Title IX lawsuit in attempt to...By Maggie VanoniSportsConnecticut's top boys lacrosse performances for Week 2By Michael Fornabaio Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.