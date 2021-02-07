Anaheim 2, San Jose 1

Anaheim won shootout 2-1

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 5 (Ferraro, Kane), 0:11. Penalties_Knyzhov, SJ (Hooking), 2:54; Anaheim bench, served by Rakell (Too Many Men on the Ice), 14:37; Comtois, ANA (Roughing), 17:18; Gambrell, SJ (Roughing), 17:18.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Lundestrom 1 (Lindholm, Shattenkirk), 5:42. Penalties_Henrique, ANA (Roughing), 6:27; Simek, SJ (Roughing), 6:27; Hertl, SJ (Tripping), 7:44; Meier, SJ (Hooking), 12:24.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Anaheim 2 (Terry G, Comtois G, Shattenkirk NG), San Jose 1 (Donato G, Couture NG, Labanc NG).

Shots on Goal_San Jose 10-12-5-0_27. Anaheim 12-9-10-2_33.

Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 1; Anaheim 0 of 3.

Goalies_San Jose, Dubnyk 0-3-1 (33 shots-32 saves). Anaheim, Miller 1-1-0 (27-26).

A_0 (17,174). T_2:36.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.