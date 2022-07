This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Julio Cortez/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Michael Sohn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





LEEDS, England (AP) — American midfielder Tyler Adams is moving to the English Premier League with Leeds in a move which reunites him with coach Jesse Marsch.

Adams joined Leeds on Wednesday on a five-year contract and a reported fee of 20 million pounds ($23.8 million).