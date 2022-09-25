American League Team Statistics

Through September 25 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 5208 721 1360 297 11 184 704 .261 Chicago White Sox 5291 658 1371 257 8 143 626 .259 Boston 5204 687 1344 335 12 145 658 .258 Cleveland 5211 649 1314 261 28 121 615 .252 Minnesota 5138 652 1271 250 17 170 625 .247 Houston 5104 698 1257 265 11 202 678 .246 Kansas City 5087 595 1240 233 36 128 572 .244 Texas 5127 670 1240 214 19 185 637 .242 Tampa Bay 5097 642 1236 280 15 133 611 .242 N.Y. Yankees 5071 768 1224 212 8 241 730 .241 Baltimore 5063 632 1196 256 20 159 600 .236 Detroit 5007 509 1151 221 27 99 487 .230 L.A. Angels 5078 579 1164 196 29 180 557 .229 Seattle 5011 631 1143 219 19 184 606 .228 Oakland 4988 536 1084 239 14 129 506 .217 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 100 53 1361.1 1062 433 1417 2.94 N.Y. Yankees 93 58 1357.0 1114 412 1367 3.38 Tampa Bay 84 68 1352.2 1178 359 1307 3.38 Seattle 83 68 1346.0 1188 412 1293 3.49 Cleveland 85 67 1362.0 1183 417 1290 3.52 L.A. Angels 66 86 1346.0 1181 512 1284 3.88 Chicago White Sox 76 76 1360.2 1247 499 1355 3.90 Baltimore 79 72 1337.2 1302 402 1129 3.91 Toronto 85 67 1353.1 1288 401 1303 3.97 Minnesota 74 78 1351.0 1246 452 1255 4.00 Detroit 59 92 1321.0 1236 465 1104 4.09 Texas 65 86 1339.0 1253 539 1234 4.21 Boston 72 79 1342.0 1301 494 1265 4.47 Oakland 56 96 1338.2 1304 479 1116 4.56 Kansas City 62 90 1330.1 1398 558 1116 4.65