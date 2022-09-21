American League Team Statistics

Through September 21 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 5076 704 1332 291 10 179 688 .262 Chicago White Sox 5157 649 1344 252 8 138 617 .261 Boston 5070 673 1314 330 12 139 644 .259 Cleveland 5074 627 1281 257 25 116 595 .252 Minnesota 5013 639 1246 247 16 169 613 .249 Houston 4974 682 1229 260 11 199 662 .247 Kansas City 4953 576 1201 224 35 124 554 .242 Texas 4998 653 1208 208 19 181 622 .242 Tampa Bay 4961 619 1199 269 15 130 590 .242 N.Y. Yankees 4945 737 1189 203 8 233 699 .240 Baltimore 4924 606 1154 254 20 153 574 .234 L.A. Angels 4947 566 1136 191 29 177 544 .230 Detroit 4905 496 1125 218 27 95 474 .229 Seattle 4879 614 1111 209 18 180 589 .228 Oakland 4855 517 1049 229 12 126 488 .216 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 98 51 1327.1 1022 427 1385 2.90 Tampa Bay 82 66 1316.2 1147 347 1278 3.35 N.Y. Yankees 89 58 1320.0 1086 395 1321 3.37 Seattle 81 66 1312.0 1154 402 1271 3.47 Cleveland 81 67 1326.0 1153 410 1255 3.56 L.A. Angels 65 83 1313.0 1149 500 1253 3.85 Chicago White Sox 76 72 1324.2 1204 490 1326 3.88 Toronto 84 64 1319.0 1246 384 1268 3.93 Baltimore 76 71 1301.2 1281 394 1099 3.93 Minnesota 73 75 1317.0 1211 443 1226 3.99 Detroit 57 91 1295.0 1214 454 1085 4.09 Texas 63 84 1303.0 1227 529 1202 4.23 Boston 72 75 1309.0 1269 476 1232 4.44 Oakland 54 94 1302.2 1267 470 1089 4.53 Kansas City 59 89 1294.1 1372 541 1083 4.72