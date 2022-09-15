American League Team Statistics

Through September 15 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Chicago White Sox 4962 617 1298 242 8 129 586 .262 Toronto 4900 670 1282 278 9 172 655 .262 Boston 4942 653 1278 320 11 136 624 .259 Cleveland 4811 588 1211 245 22 111 561 .252 Minnesota 4764 615 1187 237 16 162 590 .249 Houston 4772 647 1173 248 11 187 627 .246 Texas 4868 643 1181 204 19 177 612 .243 Tampa Bay 4766 595 1153 259 15 125 566 .242 Kansas City 4778 556 1153 213 34 120 534 .241 N.Y. Yankees 4798 709 1147 195 8 224 672 .239 Baltimore 4764 593 1123 249 19 149 561 .236 Detroit 4730 471 1085 208 25 90 450 .229 Seattle 4718 595 1082 203 17 172 570 .229 L.A. Angels 4784 545 1092 184 29 170 523 .228 Oakland 4698 501 1021 224 10 123 472 .217 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 93 50 1273.1 992 404 1310 2.93 N.Y. Yankees 87 56 1285.1 1050 373 1282 3.28 Tampa Bay 79 63 1262.2 1106 338 1228 3.38 Seattle 80 62 1271.0 1116 389 1220 3.44 Cleveland 76 65 1255.0 1091 397 1192 3.59 Toronto 81 62 1274.0 1197 365 1230 3.84 L.A. Angels 61 82 1268.0 1115 479 1203 3.84 Baltimore 75 67 1258.2 1234 381 1062 3.88 Chicago White Sox 73 70 1275.0 1169 472 1279 3.93 Minnesota 71 70 1252.1 1145 420 1177 4.00 Detroit 54 89 1247.0 1183 439 1041 4.13 Texas 62 81 1269.0 1187 522 1175 4.22 Boston 69 74 1273.0 1229 463 1199 4.45 Oakland 52 91 1260.2 1224 455 1055 4.50 Kansas City 57 86 1252.1 1323 525 1044 4.72