American League Team Statistics

Through August 25 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 4170 576 1094 233 7 151 563 .262 Chicago White Sox 4299 521 1117 210 8 103 493 .260 Boston 4269 553 1085 278 9 116 528 .254 Cleveland 4163 531 1050 218 22 99 506 .252 Minnesota 4120 533 1022 202 14 144 513 .248 Houston 4175 574 1029 222 11 169 559 .246 Texas 4220 562 1026 175 17 148 533 .243 Kansas City 4208 481 1017 185 31 104 462 .242 N.Y. Yankees 4149 621 999 175 7 199 593 .241 Tampa Bay 4117 512 983 217 14 110 486 .239 Baltimore 4140 528 986 223 17 127 499 .238 Seattle 4130 513 958 182 15 139 490 .232 Detroit 4113 399 932 179 18 72 382 .227 L.A. Angels 4124 464 931 158 25 135 444 .226 Oakland 4085 420 879 196 8 104 394 .215 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 80 45 1107.2 876 361 1121 3.06 Tampa Bay 68 55 1097.2 947 295 1071 3.29 N.Y. Yankees 76 48 1113.2 903 333 1109 3.32 Seattle 67 57 1105.0 989 352 1060 3.65 Cleveland 66 56 1082.1 966 334 1024 3.70 Toronto 67 55 1084.0 1014 324 1039 3.84 L.A. Angels 52 72 1099.0 968 413 1056 3.87 Baltimore 64 59 1087.2 1075 335 940 3.92 Detroit 48 77 1089.2 1011 386 912 3.95 Minnesota 62 60 1082.0 984 356 1011 3.95 Texas 57 67 1103.0 998 435 1013 3.99 Chicago White Sox 63 61 1105.0 1033 422 1102 4.00 Oakland 46 79 1099.2 1035 396 927 4.27 Boston 60 64 1106.0 1067 392 1040 4.46 Kansas City 51 75 1104.1 1147 476 917 4.65