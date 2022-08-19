American League Team Statistics

Through August 19 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 3994 553 1051 222 5 148 540 .263 Chicago White Sox 4124 505 1072 201 8 102 479 .260 Cleveland 4030 516 1019 216 21 93 491 .253 Minnesota 3929 522 990 195 12 142 504 .252 Boston 4082 531 1029 267 9 112 507 .252 Houston 4007 554 987 213 11 164 539 .246 Kansas City 4030 460 987 181 29 101 441 .245 Texas 4003 526 967 166 15 141 497 .242 N.Y. Yankees 3993 607 964 171 7 195 580 .241 Tampa Bay 3920 485 932 204 14 106 461 .238 Baltimore 3975 497 941 212 16 120 469 .237 Seattle 3962 492 918 175 13 133 470 .232 L.A. Angels 3923 455 894 154 24 131 436 .228 Detroit 3958 384 895 169 17 71 367 .226 Oakland 3898 403 838 186 7 104 377 .215 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 77 43 1062.2 840 343 1068 3.05 N.Y. Yankees 73 46 1068.2 870 320 1076 3.34 Tampa Bay 63 54 1040.2 915 280 1004 3.41 Seattle 65 54 1061.0 949 342 1015 3.69 Cleveland 63 55 1046.1 942 326 980 3.79 L.A. Angels 51 67 1047.2 920 392 1016 3.91 Toronto 63 54 1039.0 977 312 987 3.92 Baltimore 61 57 1042.2 1014 321 900 3.92 Minnesota 61 55 1029.0 934 343 967 3.97 Chicago White Sox 61 58 1063.0 1002 405 1071 4.00 Detroit 45 75 1044.2 981 373 869 4.05 Texas 53 65 1050.0 955 423 969 4.09 Oakland 43 76 1043.2 986 376 880 4.30 Boston 59 60 1062.0 1010 377 995 4.36 Kansas City 48 72 1051.1 1094 451 883 4.68