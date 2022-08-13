American League Team Statistics

Through August 13 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 3796 529 1001 209 5 143 516 .264 Chicago White Sox 3924 479 1010 191 8 98 455 .257 Boston 3922 511 993 260 9 111 488 .253 Cleveland 3824 488 964 203 20 89 464 .252 Minnesota 3755 500 941 190 12 138 483 .251 Kansas City 3835 450 945 172 28 98 431 .246 N.Y. Yankees 3800 593 928 165 6 191 567 .244 Houston 3791 511 917 197 9 157 496 .242 Texas 3811 499 913 155 13 137 472 .240 Baltimore 3780 480 906 206 15 117 453 .240 Tampa Bay 3717 452 881 192 12 100 429 .237 Seattle 3791 460 879 171 12 126 441 .232 L.A. Angels 3755 435 853 150 21 126 416 .227 Detroit 3750 361 843 162 17 66 345 .225 Oakland 3704 384 798 178 7 96 359 .215 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 73 41 1010.2 790 318 1023 3.05 N.Y. Yankees 71 42 1014.2 823 304 1031 3.29 Tampa Bay 58 53 986.2 878 268 951 3.48 Seattle 62 52 1018.0 903 327 965 3.65 Cleveland 60 52 993.1 894 313 930 3.81 L.A. Angels 49 64 1000.2 877 373 968 3.86 Baltimore 59 53 991.2 964 305 857 3.88 Chicago White Sox 57 56 1009.0 937 390 1019 3.90 Toronto 60 51 985.0 932 293 932 3.97 Detroit 43 71 994.2 922 357 829 4.00 Minnesota 58 53 984.0 899 331 918 4.06 Texas 49 63 996.0 916 393 918 4.12 Oakland 41 72 993.2 931 355 849 4.26 Boston 56 58 1018.0 981 365 949 4.40 Kansas City 47 67 1001.1 1029 430 837 4.64