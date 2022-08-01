American League Team Statistics

Through August 1 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 3485 495 924 196 5 132 482 .265 Chicago White Sox 3514 440 902 178 6 88 418 .257 Boston 3550 468 905 233 9 100 446 .255 Cleveland 3443 444 869 189 19 80 422 .252 Minnesota 3410 458 855 172 10 127 442 .251 Kansas City 3443 394 848 157 25 82 376 .246 N.Y. Yankees 3454 551 846 146 6 177 525 .245 Houston 3422 461 822 176 9 146 446 .240 Tampa Bay 3424 420 822 180 12 93 398 .240 Texas 3441 460 824 146 12 126 434 .239 Baltimore 3437 425 803 180 14 104 400 .234 Seattle 3427 416 800 158 12 111 398 .233 L.A. Angels 3384 398 775 135 19 111 380 .229 Detroit 3386 331 773 144 17 63 316 .228 Oakland 3398 355 730 163 7 90 331 .215 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 67 36 912.2 708 296 920 3.04 N.Y. Yankees 69 34 925.0 751 268 952 3.19 Tampa Bay 54 48 907.2 803 251 877 3.45 Seattle 55 48 915.0 818 294 855 3.64 Cleveland 52 49 891.1 810 293 823 3.89 Toronto 57 45 907.0 853 267 868 3.89 Baltimore 51 51 902.2 886 285 774 3.93 Chicago White Sox 51 50 906.0 850 357 915 3.99 L.A. Angels 43 59 899.2 805 328 879 4.00 Detroit 41 62 896.0 824 310 757 4.05 Minnesota 53 48 893.0 813 303 812 4.05 Texas 46 55 898.0 822 353 825 4.06 Oakland 39 65 911.2 857 327 783 4.26 Boston 51 52 919.1 874 332 868 4.33 Kansas City 40 62 895.1 912 397 748 4.69