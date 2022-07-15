American League Team Statistics

Through July 15 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 3113 422 805 207 7 86 402 .259 Toronto 3064 410 795 173 4 116 398 .259 Chicago White Sox 3103 386 792 153 6 75 365 .255 Minnesota 3076 413 781 158 10 114 399 .254 Cleveland 2979 375 736 162 16 68 355 .247 Kansas City 3001 351 735 141 22 74 334 .245 N.Y. Yankees 2966 466 721 125 6 150 442 .243 Houston 2920 394 703 146 8 125 385 .241 Texas 2961 399 711 115 9 114 377 .240 Tampa Bay 2985 372 714 153 11 81 353 .239 Seattle 2999 368 705 140 11 99 352 .235 L.A. Angels 2991 361 693 119 14 103 348 .232 Baltimore 3006 371 698 161 12 89 349 .232 Detroit 2948 283 677 119 16 52 270 .230 Oakland 2937 297 617 136 7 68 274 .210 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 58 30 779.2 604 260 784 2.98 N.Y. Yankees 62 27 801.0 641 231 813 3.11 Tampa Bay 49 40 792.2 680 226 781 3.34 Seattle 48 42 798.2 714 256 748 3.57 Minnesota 49 42 806.1 728 266 726 3.83 Boston 47 43 802.1 718 281 769 3.85 L.A. Angels 39 51 794.2 702 285 756 3.88 Baltimore 45 44 786.2 763 248 654 3.90 Cleveland 44 44 779.1 711 260 721 3.94 Chicago White Sox 44 45 800.0 742 323 825 4.02 Toronto 47 43 798.0 759 242 751 4.03 Detroit 37 53 784.0 719 271 668 4.05 Texas 41 46 776.1 712 298 714 4.08 Oakland 30 60 788.1 752 296 677 4.38 Kansas City 36 53 783.0 805 349 649 4.79