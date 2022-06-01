American League Team Statistics

Through June 1 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 1731 235 446 120 4 49 229 .258 L.A. Angels 1677 236 419 77 6 68 227 .250 Minnesota 1691 222 420 87 3 53 213 .248 Cleveland 1526 208 374 75 13 40 201 .245 N.Y. Yankees 1616 229 388 66 2 69 213 .240 Seattle 1638 201 392 71 7 52 195 .239 Toronto 1587 191 380 84 2 51 188 .239 Kansas City 1631 182 387 79 11 35 171 .237 Chicago White Sox 1593 172 376 73 1 41 163 .236 Texas 1609 211 376 60 5 55 196 .234 Tampa Bay 1630 203 379 74 9 48 192 .233 Baltimore 1735 190 400 78 7 43 178 .231 Houston 1642 201 375 77 6 64 196 .228 Detroit 1589 138 354 63 6 29 133 .223 Oakland 1690 175 360 82 7 33 160 .213 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 32 18 440.1 361 137 407 2.82 N.Y. Yankees 34 15 439.1 354 121 449 2.91 Tampa Bay 28 21 439.0 361 123 430 3.36 Minnesota 30 21 452.0 401 147 436 3.44 Detroit 19 30 427.2 365 142 369 3.62 Toronto 28 20 424.1 391 124 396 3.65 L.A. Angels 27 23 443.2 368 150 394 3.79 Cleveland 21 24 396.0 334 132 360 3.82 Texas 24 24 423.2 375 169 406 3.87 Boston 23 27 446.2 387 151 427 3.95 Chicago White Sox 23 24 422.0 394 187 440 4.05 Seattle 21 28 428.2 400 149 412 4.05 Oakland 20 32 458.2 424 162 404 4.10 Baltimore 21 30 452.1 445 153 372 4.12 Kansas City 16 32 420.0 440 186 329 5.10