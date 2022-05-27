Skip to main content
Sports

American League Team Statistics

Through May 27

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Boston 1520 207 387 100 4 42 202 .255
L.A. Angels 1531 217 380 70 5 60 209 .248
Minnesota 1477 189 361 78 2 43 180 .244
Cleveland 1389 184 336 69 10 36 178 .242
Tampa Bay 1481 191 355 70 8 46 180 .240
N.Y. Yankees 1485 215 356 60 2 63 199 .240
Kansas City 1453 159 340 65 10 32 148 .234
Chicago White Sox 1479 161 346 67 1 39 153 .234
Seattle 1500 178 351 61 6 47 172 .234
Houston 1477 190 342 74 5 59 185 .232
Toronto 1441 164 334 68 2 48 163 .232
Baltimore 1529 159 344 68 5 35 151 .225
Texas 1427 175 317 48 4 46 162 .222
Detroit 1426 122 314 56 5 25 119 .220
Oakland 1520 158 321 72 7 30 146 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Houston 29 16 397.1 323 120 367 2.81
N.Y. Yankees 32 13 405.1 335 111 418 2.98
Minnesota 27 18 400.0 344 130 389 3.31
Tampa Bay 26 18 396.0 322 117 387 3.34
Toronto 24 20 388.1 346 113 354 3.48
L.A. Angels 27 19 408.2 321 132 369 3.50
Detroit 16 28 382.2 325 131 329 3.57
Boston 21 23 392.2 329 134 387 3.83
Oakland 19 28 413.2 372 148 373 3.85
Baltimore 18 27 400.1 377 137 340 3.87
Texas 20 23 379.0 333 154 368 3.94
Cleveland 18 23 361.0 304 125 328 3.96
Chicago White Sox 22 22 393.0 367 174 417 4.10
Seattle 18 27 392.2 375 142 383 4.35
Kansas City 15 28 379.0 383 164 302 4.84
More for you
Written By