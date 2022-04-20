Skip to main content
Sports

American League Team Statistics

Through April 20

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Cleveland 319 49 88 17 6 9 48 .276
L.A. Angels 403 59 104 20 2 16 56 .258
Toronto 368 43 92 19 0 15 42 .250
Tampa Bay 405 52 101 22 3 8 51 .249
Texas 345 51 81 12 0 10 48 .235
Chicago White Sox 294 38 67 14 1 10 36 .228
Boston 364 47 83 25 0 10 47 .228
N.Y. Yankees 361 34 81 15 0 10 30 .224
Oakland 401 60 88 16 1 12 52 .219
Seattle 360 45 78 15 2 13 45 .217
Kansas City 292 29 63 8 2 8 28 .216
Houston 363 41 77 17 1 14 40 .212
Baltimore 363 23 76 15 1 4 23 .209
Minnesota 350 40 69 14 1 12 37 .197
Detroit 312 30 61 11 2 6 30 .196

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
N.Y. Yankees 6 5 101.2 73 43 112 2.48
Baltimore 3 8 96.0 83 40 82 2.81
Seattle 6 5 95.0 71 31 91 3.03
Chicago White Sox 6 3 80.2 62 37 94 3.24
Cleveland 4 5 80.0 62 24 69 3.49
Oakland 7 5 104.2 99 40 98 3.53
Detroit 4 6 89.0 82 27 69 3.54
Houston 6 5 96.1 85 39 91 3.55
Tampa Bay 6 6 106.0 84 38 118 3.74
Boston 6 5 98.0 82 42 105 3.86
Minnesota 4 7 96.0 87 40 89 4.12
Toronto 6 5 96.0 81 33 83 4.22
L.A. Angels 7 5 106.0 88 42 95 4.50
Kansas City 4 5 81.0 82 31 67 4.89
Texas 2 8 88.0 100 35 93 6.24
More for you