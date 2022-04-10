Skip to main content
American League Team Statistics

Through April 10

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Toronto 63 14 18 3 0 3 14 .286
Tampa Bay 59 7 16 1 1 1 7 .271
Chicago White Sox 70 9 18 5 1 2 9 .257
Texas 70 11 17 2 0 3 10 .243
L.A. Angels 97 9 23 4 1 2 8 .237
Detroit 64 7 15 2 1 1 7 .234
Houston 104 16 24 7 0 8 16 .231
Baltimore 67 4 15 4 0 2 4 .224
Seattle 66 6 14 3 0 2 6 .212
N.Y. Yankees 66 10 13 1 0 5 10 .197
Boston 72 7 14 4 0 2 7 .194
Kansas City 60 4 11 3 0 0 4 .183
Cleveland 66 1 12 2 0 0 1 .182
Oakland 64 7 11 2 0 2 6 .172
Minnesota 60 4 8 0 0 3 4 .133

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Kansas City 2 0 19.0 12 5 15 0.47
Cleveland 0 2 17.0 11 4 9 1.59
Seattle 2 0 18.0 8 6 20 2.00
Tampa Bay 2 0 18.0 15 4 24 2.00
Houston 2 1 26.0 23 6 25 2.08
N.Y. Yankees 2 0 20.0 14 7 23 2.70
Minnesota 0 2 18.0 14 11 18 3.00
Chicago White Sox 1 1 17.2 15 9 23 3.57
Baltimore 0 2 16.0 16 6 14 3.94
Boston 0 2 18.0 13 7 20 4.00
Detroit 1 1 18.0 18 3 8 4.50
L.A. Angels 1 2 27.0 24 8 23 5.33
Toronto 2 0 18.0 17 6 8 5.50
Oakland 0 2 16.0 18 9 15 7.31
Texas 0 2 16.0 18 7 14 7.88
