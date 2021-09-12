American League Team Statistics

Through September 12 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 4859 743 1303 269 12 180 715 .268 Toronto 4791 735 1273 241 13 225 707 .266 Boston 4880 730 1272 295 20 191 691 .261 Chicago White Sox 4699 706 1196 233 21 168 671 .255 L.A. Angels 4773 639 1180 241 19 172 608 .247 Kansas City 4762 596 1163 207 24 147 562 .244 Tampa Bay 4851 768 1176 255 30 196 723 .242 Detroit 4746 625 1150 208 33 164 604 .242 Baltimore 4760 593 1145 240 14 175 568 .241 Minnesota 4780 640 1153 233 16 201 604 .241 Oakland 4723 647 1125 243 18 177 608 .238 N.Y. Yankees 4671 613 1105 187 11 185 572 .237 Cleveland 4627 613 1090 212 20 179 589 .236 Texas 4709 554 1086 198 19 152 528 .231 Seattle 4685 604 1049 197 8 177 583 .224 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Houston 82 59 1255.1 1068 472 1278 3.74 N.Y. Yankees 79 63 1256.0 1069 438 1356 3.75 Tampa Bay 89 53 1277.1 1130 393 1325 3.77 Chicago White Sox 81 61 1232.1 1051 428 1401 3.80 Toronto 79 63 1229.1 1111 415 1280 3.87 Oakland 77 65 1257.2 1174 382 1168 3.91 Seattle 77 65 1261.1 1200 421 1152 4.30 Cleveland 69 71 1227.0 1104 474 1233 4.33 Boston 81 63 1259.1 1266 487 1340 4.35 Detroit 67 76 1249.2 1224 495 1120 4.43 Kansas City 64 78 1244.1 1203 530 1214 4.67 Texas 52 89 1240.1 1221 439 1079 4.67 L.A. Angels 70 72 1242.2 1198 518 1297 4.71 Minnesota 63 79 1246.0 1220 422 1150 4.88 Baltimore 46 96 1227.1 1317 502 1110 5.82