American League Team Statistics

Through September 11 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 4827 741 1297 267 12 180 713 .269 Toronto 4728 713 1249 237 13 217 685 .264 Boston 4841 721 1262 293 20 190 682 .261 Chicago White Sox 4660 698 1185 229 21 166 663 .254 L.A. Angels 4739 635 1171 239 19 171 604 .247 Kansas City 4727 594 1153 203 24 147 560 .244 Detroit 4715 623 1147 207 33 163 602 .243 Tampa Bay 4816 761 1166 253 28 195 716 .242 Minnesota 4744 631 1141 232 16 196 595 .241 Baltimore 4698 581 1127 235 14 170 557 .240 Oakland 4689 641 1116 240 18 174 602 .238 Cleveland 4600 613 1090 212 20 179 589 .237 N.Y. Yankees 4634 605 1095 187 11 181 565 .236 Texas 4671 546 1075 195 19 149 520 .230 Seattle 4652 601 1043 195 8 175 580 .224 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 78 63 1247.0 1058 432 1345 3.73 Houston 82 58 1246.1 1059 467 1273 3.73 Chicago White Sox 81 60 1222.1 1041 422 1386 3.78 Tampa Bay 88 53 1268.1 1127 392 1315 3.78 Toronto 77 63 1215.1 1093 410 1266 3.83 Oakland 77 64 1248.2 1163 380 1160 3.88 Seattle 77 64 1252.1 1191 417 1141 4.28 Cleveland 69 70 1218.0 1097 470 1228 4.35 Boston 80 63 1249.1 1255 482 1334 4.36 Detroit 67 75 1240.2 1214 493 1114 4.41 Kansas City 64 77 1236.1 1191 526 1205 4.63 Texas 51 89 1231.1 1212 437 1074 4.66 L.A. Angels 69 72 1233.2 1192 512 1287 4.74 Minnesota 62 79 1237.0 1210 421 1144 4.90 Baltimore 46 94 1213.1 1293 494 1104 5.72