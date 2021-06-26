American League Team Statistics

Through June 26 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 2615 437 734 151 6 101 417 .281 Toronto 2525 370 658 119 7 111 351 .261 Boston 2578 378 659 165 9 92 355 .256 L.A. Angels 2531 363 642 133 8 100 343 .254 Chicago White Sox 2438 359 607 121 13 72 331 .249 Minnesota 2542 346 626 128 10 108 323 .246 Kansas City 2444 312 593 107 16 72 296 .243 Oakland 2551 353 606 131 12 98 331 .238 N.Y. Yankees 2473 303 581 92 5 98 279 .235 Baltimore 2521 300 591 124 8 84 289 .234 Detroit 2477 296 574 97 17 80 285 .232 Texas 2530 307 588 92 11 84 292 .232 Tampa Bay 2622 371 597 131 7 91 351 .228 Cleveland 2380 317 539 101 11 88 300 .226 Seattle 2482 313 539 121 5 90 303 .217 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Tampa Bay 46 31 701.0 570 213 735 3.35 Chicago White Sox 44 31 644.2 551 216 747 3.42 Houston 47 28 672.2 540 239 667 3.52 N.Y. Yankees 40 35 667.2 557 211 707 3.59 Oakland 46 32 687.2 652 209 638 3.90 Toronto 38 36 643.2 576 237 677 3.97 Boston 45 31 669.0 665 274 716 4.14 Cleveland 41 32 636.2 551 260 707 4.17 Seattle 40 37 674.2 612 249 625 4.40 Detroit 32 43 654.0 636 272 603 4.58 Texas 28 48 672.2 696 235 613 4.68 Kansas City 33 41 640.1 631 290 654 4.82 L.A. Angels 36 39 660.2 632 293 732 4.84 Minnesota 32 43 658.1 662 228 610 4.89 Baltimore 24 52 655.0 682 254 655 5.40 More for youSportsIt's Day, Watson on top of Travelers Championship...By Joe MorelliSportsUConn great Diana Taurasi cleared to return from injury...By Dave Stewart