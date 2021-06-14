American League Team Statistics

Through June 14 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 2258 358 619 133 5 81 339 .274 Toronto 2148 321 567 98 6 99 304 .264 Chicago White Sox 2112 328 538 105 13 65 304 .255 Boston 2228 327 566 143 6 81 304 .254 L.A. Angels 2169 315 546 113 8 84 297 .252 Minnesota 2185 299 532 112 7 95 279 .243 Kansas City 2095 272 500 87 15 64 258 .239 Baltimore 2119 258 503 111 8 69 248 .237 N.Y. Yankees 2142 252 501 78 4 80 231 .234 Oakland 2171 296 508 113 10 85 277 .234 Tampa Bay 2249 328 520 113 7 78 313 .231 Texas 2193 262 505 81 10 71 248 .230 Cleveland 2014 257 453 91 10 71 243 .225 Detroit 2129 243 477 76 15 69 237 .224 Seattle 2148 261 449 107 3 75 253 .209 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 41 24 558.1 456 183 650 3.18 Tampa Bay 42 24 601.2 479 186 626 3.25 N.Y. Yankees 33 32 578.2 480 176 617 3.58 Houston 37 28 581.2 481 212 577 3.79 Oakland 40 27 593.2 563 179 548 3.82 Toronto 33 30 545.1 496 203 577 4.01 Cleveland 34 28 541.2 468 229 603 4.10 Boston 39 27 580.1 582 234 622 4.25 Detroit 26 39 566.0 527 240 533 4.45 Seattle 32 35 582.2 545 222 532 4.59 Texas 25 41 582.2 596 203 539 4.60 Kansas City 30 34 553.0 524 249 572 4.61 L.A. Angels 33 32 569.2 540 249 628 4.82 Minnesota 26 39 566.1 575 197 525 4.99 Baltimore 22 42 551.0 560 206 557 5.08 More for youSportsRidgefield swimmer Kieran Smith qualifies for Olympics in...By Sean BarkerSportsAmity's Chodos, Berlin's Dunn win State Open titlesBy Joe Morelli