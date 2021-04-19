American League Team Statistics

Through April 18 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 535 85 148 39 0 18 76 .277 L.A. Angels 452 71 120 15 3 17 62 .265 Houston 518 72 131 27 1 19 67 .253 Minnesota 473 67 119 27 1 14 64 .252 Kansas City 447 62 109 21 3 13 57 .244 Chicago White Sox 532 77 129 24 1 15 69 .242 Toronto 526 66 121 17 1 19 60 .230 Seattle 503 70 115 25 1 17 68 .229 Tampa Bay 539 68 119 30 1 17 63 .221 Baltimore 529 64 117 27 2 15 61 .221 Texas 529 59 117 14 2 16 58 .221 Oakland 523 69 113 20 5 19 65 .216 Detroit 523 55 111 16 3 20 55 .212 N.Y. Yankees 491 55 103 19 0 16 52 .210 Cleveland 483 57 101 21 1 22 54 .209 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Toronto 7 9 137.2 118 50 128 3.07 Cleveland 8 7 131.2 97 50 152 3.14 Chicago White Sox 8 8 137.1 109 45 164 3.28 N.Y. Yankees 5 10 135.0 115 37 171 3.60 Boston 10 6 139.1 127 58 140 3.68 Minnesota 6 8 122.2 113 36 137 3.82 Kansas City 9 5 121.0 112 50 118 4.02 Texas 7 9 143.0 134 43 142 4.03 Seattle 10 6 137.2 118 58 127 4.12 Baltimore 7 9 138.2 128 47 136 4.15 Houston 7 8 132.0 113 52 133 4.36 Tampa Bay 8 8 145.2 134 47 156 4.39 L.A. Angels 8 5 116.0 111 50 137 4.73 Oakland 9 7 144.0 144 53 131 4.88 Detroit 6 10 138.2 128 70 130 5.13 More for youSportsUConn men's basketball assistant Kevin Freeman taking new...Sports2021 WNBA Draft brought shock and thrill Thursday night,...By Maggie Vanoni