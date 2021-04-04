American League Team Statistics

Through April 3 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Kansas City 73 25 28 5 1 5 24 .384 Houston 111 26 36 10 0 5 23 .324 Texas 72 14 21 4 0 1 13 .292 Chicago White Sox 108 18 29 5 0 4 17 .269 Baltimore 68 7 17 3 0 0 7 .250 N.Y. Yankees 70 7 17 1 0 2 7 .243 Detroit 62 8 15 2 1 1 8 .242 Toronto 69 6 16 1 0 2 5 .232 L.A. Angels 98 17 22 1 1 4 14 .224 Tampa Bay 99 14 22 3 1 5 13 .222 Cleveland 63 4 13 2 0 2 4 .206 Seattle 94 15 19 10 0 2 14 .202 Minnesota 70 7 14 2 1 2 6 .200 Oakland 92 7 17 3 1 1 7 .185 Boston 62 2 9 2 0 0 2 .145 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Minnesota 1 1 18.0 12 3 26 0.50 Baltimore 2 0 18.0 9 4 16 1.00 N.Y. Yankees 1 1 19.0 16 5 24 1.89 Detroit 2 0 18.0 13 10 11 2.00 Houston 3 0 27.0 17 11 28 2.00 Boston 0 2 18.0 17 3 18 2.50 Toronto 1 1 18.0 17 12 23 3.50 Chicago White Sox 1 2 25.0 22 11 33 3.60 Seattle 2 1 28.0 24 10 32 3.86 Cleveland 0 2 16.0 15 10 20 4.50 Tampa Bay 2 1 26.0 27 9 26 5.19 L.A. Angels 2 1 27.0 29 10 31 6.00 Kansas City 2 0 18.0 21 12 26 6.50 Oakland 0 3 27.0 36 13 22 8.33 Texas 0 2 16.0 28 12 12 14.06 More for youSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers wins Naismith College Player of...By Paul DoyleSportsDid Arizona's coach use middle finger after beating...By Paul Doyle