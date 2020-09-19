https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-15579849.php
American League Team Statistics
Through September 18
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|1746
|268
|471
|86
|2
|83
|257
|.270
|Boston
|1797
|240
|472
|102
|6
|69
|230
|.263
|Baltimore
|1745
|240
|445
|86
|5
|69
|230
|.255
|Toronto
|1718
|245
|435
|88
|2
|74
|236
|.253
|N.Y. Yankees
|1620
|272
|402
|73
|6
|89
|261
|.248
|L.A. Angels
|1752
|260
|434
|87
|6
|75
|252
|.248
|Kansas City
|1702
|212
|417
|84
|4
|58
|201
|.245
|Detroit
|1619
|216
|392
|70
|12
|57
|210
|.242
|Minnesota
|1699
|233
|409
|64
|2
|81
|225
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|1715
|258
|411
|97
|11
|70
|245
|.240
|Houston
|1687
|243
|404
|93
|10
|57
|234
|.239
|Cleveland
|1672
|207
|380
|75
|5
|49
|194
|.227
|Seattle
|1641
|216
|373
|76
|5
|53
|208
|.227
|Oakland
|1631
|244
|371
|75
|9
|63
|236
|.227
|Texas
|1631
|183
|348
|70
|8
|45
|164
|.213
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|28
|23
|455.0
|371
|128
|518
|3.18
|Oakland
|32
|19
|439.1
|396
|139
|426
|3.50
|Chicago White Sox
|33
|18
|449.0
|383
|173
|443
|3.53
|Minnesota
|31
|22
|448.1
|395
|150
|469
|3.63
|Tampa Bay
|34
|18
|457.2
|419
|151
|476
|3.74
|N.Y. Yankees
|30
|21
|422.2
|370
|145
|450
|4.13
|Houston
|25
|26
|446.2
|403
|195
|440
|4.43
|Kansas City
|21
|30
|438.0
|432
|181
|429
|4.44
|Baltimore
|22
|30
|450.2
|418
|173
|412
|4.45
|Toronto
|26
|25
|444.2
|441
|218
|450
|4.74
|Texas
|18
|33
|438.2
|398
|212
|424
|5.05
|L.A. Angels
|22
|30
|456.1
|433
|172
|444
|5.09
|Seattle
|22
|29
|437.0
|408
|193
|411
|5.42
|Detroit
|21
|29
|423.2
|449
|171
|380
|5.76
|Boston
|19
|33
|451.0
|509
|217
|458
|5.91
