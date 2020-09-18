Recommended Video:

Through September 17

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Chicago White Sox 1716 267 467 85 2 83 256 .272
Boston 1750 235 462 100 6 68 225 .264
Baltimore 1713 239 440 86 5 68 229 .257
Toronto 1666 238 421 85 2 73 229 .253
N.Y. Yankees 1577 266 391 70 6 88 255 .248
L.A. Angels 1718 254 423 84 6 73 246 .246
Kansas City 1665 207 406 81 4 57 197 .244
Detroit 1587 216 386 69 11 57 210 .243
Minnesota 1671 233 406 64 2 81 225 .243
Tampa Bay 1683 256 406 97 10 70 243 .241
Houston 1652 240 397 91 10 56 232 .240
Seattle 1612 215 370 76 5 52 207 .230
Cleveland 1643 206 375 75 4 49 193 .228
Oakland 1600 238 365 75 9 62 230 .228
Texas 1598 181 342 68 8 45 162 .214

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
Cleveland 27 23 446.0 365 126 504 3.25
Chicago White Sox 33 17 441.0 375 169 434 3.45
Oakland 31 19 430.1 393 134 415 3.58
Minnesota 31 21 440.1 392 146 463 3.68
Tampa Bay 33 18 448.2 414 149 462 3.79
N.Y. Yankees 29 21 410.2 360 140 435 4.16
Kansas City 21 29 430.0 418 176 417 4.33
Houston 25 25 437.2 392 195 427 4.40
Baltimore 22 29 441.2 413 167 403 4.50
Toronto 26 23 431.2 423 206 433 4.59
Texas 18 32 430.2 387 206 420 5.02
L.A. Angels 21 30 447.1 427 172 434 5.15
Seattle 22 28 428.0 401 186 404 5.40
Detroit 21 28 414.2 444 164 375 5.86
Boston 19 32 439.0 498 214 445 5.99