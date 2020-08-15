https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Statistics-15486050.php
American League Team Statistics
Recommended Video:
Through August 14
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Yankees
|600
|104
|157
|28
|1
|32
|98
|.262
|Baltimore
|651
|100
|170
|43
|1
|28
|98
|.261
|Chicago White Sox
|668
|85
|172
|30
|2
|25
|78
|.257
|Kansas City
|652
|84
|166
|41
|2
|23
|81
|.255
|Boston
|687
|88
|173
|38
|2
|24
|83
|.252
|Tampa Bay
|687
|111
|167
|44
|7
|23
|104
|.243
|Minnesota
|627
|98
|151
|17
|0
|32
|96
|.241
|Houston
|671
|104
|161
|38
|4
|23
|101
|.240
|Detroit
|558
|87
|132
|25
|5
|28
|83
|.237
|Toronto
|555
|67
|131
|22
|1
|29
|65
|.236
|Seattle
|698
|83
|157
|32
|3
|19
|79
|.225
|L.A. Angels
|674
|96
|150
|28
|2
|35
|94
|.223
|Texas
|575
|65
|125
|27
|4
|13
|59
|.217
|Oakland
|653
|96
|141
|21
|5
|28
|92
|.216
|Cleveland
|627
|72
|123
|18
|2
|15
|67
|.196
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Cleveland
|11
|9
|177.0
|127
|49
|209
|2.69
|Oakland
|14
|6
|184.0
|163
|56
|173
|3.47
|Minnesota
|12
|7
|165.1
|136
|54
|157
|3.48
|Houston
|9
|10
|178.1
|162
|85
|165
|3.94
|Kansas City
|8
|11
|166.0
|155
|68
|164
|4.01
|Toronto
|7
|9
|143.0
|108
|75
|147
|4.03
|Texas
|9
|9
|157.1
|121
|81
|161
|4.12
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|6
|154.2
|130
|60
|163
|4.19
|Chicago White Sox
|10
|9
|169.0
|161
|65
|168
|4.26
|Tampa Bay
|12
|9
|182.2
|189
|66
|199
|4.39
|L.A. Angels
|7
|13
|177.1
|162
|80
|174
|4.62
|Baltimore
|11
|8
|167.0
|159
|55
|159
|4.69
|Detroit
|9
|8
|150.0
|147
|53
|123
|5.52
|Seattle
|7
|14
|183.0
|166
|93
|172
|5.85
|Boston
|6
|14
|175.0
|202
|86
|170
|5.86
View Comments