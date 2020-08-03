https://www.darientimes.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15454626.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH AUGUST 2
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|2.35
|10
|2
|0
|4
|88.0
|64
|25
|23
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|2.70
|9
|2
|0
|5
|80.0
|55
|24
|24
|Oakland
|5
|4
|3.07
|9
|1
|0
|4
|82.0
|72
|33
|28
|Toronto
|3
|4
|3.29
|7
|0
|0
|2
|63.0
|51
|26
|23
|Houston
|5
|4
|3.49
|9
|0
|0
|2
|87.2
|71
|41
|34
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|3.76
|10
|0
|0
|2
|88.2
|87
|44
|37
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|1
|3.76
|8
|0
|1
|4
|67.0
|53
|31
|28
|Texas
|3
|5
|4.24
|8
|1
|0
|2
|70.0
|56
|37
|33
|Kansas City
|3
|7
|4.45
|10
|0
|0
|2
|87.0
|88
|54
|43
|L.A. Angels
|3
|7
|4.83
|10
|0
|0
|1
|91.1
|90
|56
|49
|Baltimore
|5
|3
|5.05
|8
|0
|0
|3
|73.0
|70
|44
|41
|Detroit
|5
|5
|5.08
|10
|0
|0
|4
|85.0
|82
|49
|48
|Chicago White Sox
|5
|4
|5.13
|9
|1
|0
|2
|79.0
|80
|45
|45
|Seattle
|4
|6
|5.59
|10
|0
|0
|3
|87.0
|74
|60
|54
|Boston
|3
|7
|5.79
|10
|0
|0
|2
|87.0
|93
|57
|56
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|11
|8
|15
|0
|113
|2
|Minnesota
|10
|2
|28
|0
|83
|3
|Oakland
|5
|2
|24
|3
|78
|3
|Toronto
|3
|1
|30
|0
|60
|0
|Houston
|8
|3
|49
|4
|90
|4
|Tampa Bay
|11
|4
|34
|2
|104
|7
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|4
|21
|2
|69
|2
|Texas
|5
|3
|40
|1
|69
|4
|Kansas City
|14
|10
|36
|1
|77
|6
|L.A. Angels
|11
|4
|47
|1
|92
|8
|Baltimore
|11
|7
|24
|0
|79
|6
|Detroit
|14
|8
|28
|0
|74
|2
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|4
|26
|0
|72
|2
|Seattle
|15
|5
|45
|0
|84
|3
|Boston
|17
|9
|40
|0
|79
|2
